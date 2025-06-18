Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after a house was broken into and a car was stolen in Livingston.

At around 3.40am on Monday, June 16, two men entered the property on Chuckethall Place before stealing a blue Volkswagen Golf from outside the house.

Police attended and the car was traced around 5.10am near to Kimmerghame Pat in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 3.40am on on Monday, June 16 in Chuckethall Place, Livingston | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish more information on this break-in and trace the two men responsible. If you were in the areas of Chuckethill Place in Livingston or Kimmerghame Path in Edinburgh on Monday morning and saw anything suspicious, or have any information that may assist our investigation, please contact us.

“I’d also ask anyone driving in these areas with dash-cam to please review their footage and get in touch if it holds anything which may be relevant.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0397 of 16 June. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.