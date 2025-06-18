Three men appear in Edinburgh court following violent ‘gang attacks’

Police in Edinburgh have charged three more men in connection with recent ‘gang attacks’ across the capital – bringing the total number of arrests to 47.

At around 6pm on Sunday, June 15, a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants at a property in the Muirhouse Drive. He later appeared in court on Monday after being charged in connection with a wilful fire at a premises in Albert Street on March 6.

The following day (Monday, June 16) officers charged two men aged 26 and 20 in connection with the attempted murder of a 54-year-old man on Pitcairn Grove on May 22. The pair were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday (June 17).

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry said: “Further to these arrests, we have also recovered a vehicle and a firearm, both of which are believed to have been used in recent incidents.

“This activity highlights our continued commitment to tackling organised crime and we are following a number of positive lines of enquiry.”

The arrests come after police launched Operation Portaledge in response to a series of violent incidents, including ‘fire bombings’ and ‘shootings’ in the East and West of the country.

Specialist Crime Division officers are working with local divisions to continue extensive enquiries in gathering vital evidence following the attacks.

DCS Ferry added: “We still require further support from local communities as our investigation progresses. If you know anything that could assist our ongoing investigation, please do the right thing and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, March 21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.