East Lothian crime: Two men charged after police seize £72,000 cannabis, cocaine and weapons
Two men have been arrested and charged after Police raided a property in East Lothian and seized £72,000 worth of drugs.
Officers searched a property in the Whitecraig area on Wednesday, 13 March, 2024, where they recovered a significant quantity of cannabis, as well as cocaine and offensive weapons. Two men, aged 30 and 34, were arrested and charged. Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 5 April, 2024. A 15-year-old male youth will also be reported in connection with the incident.
Detective Sergeant Ryan Gilhooly said: “We are committed to detecting and disrupting those involved in the supply and production of drugs within Scotland. This seizure highlights our continuing efforts to disrupt supply routes and protect those in our communities affected by the illicit drug trade.
“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
"Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101. Reports can also be made via our website using the Contact Us form. “Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
