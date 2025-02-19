Two taken to hospital after bus and car crash sees busy West Lothian road closed for hours
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash which saw a main road closed for hours.
Emergency services were called to West Main Street in Broxburn at around 7.20am on Tuesday, February 18, after a crash involving a bus and a car.
Diversions were put in place and drivers faced delays while the scene was cleared. A Police Scotland spokesman announced shortly before 9pm on Tuesday that the road had reopened.
He added: “Two people were taken to hospital and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
