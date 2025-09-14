Two teenagers charged after police called to 'disturbance' in Edinburgh street
Police were called to Edinburgh’s Raeburn Place in Stockbridge at around 4.40pm on Saturday, September 13, following reports of a ‘disturbance’.
A 15-year-old boy was found at the scene to have suffered a head injury and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
He and another 15-year-old boy were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Saturday, September 13, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Raeburn Place, Edinburgh.
“Officers attended and a 15-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.
“The male and another 15-year-old male were arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance and enquiries are ongoing.”