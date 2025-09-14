Two teenagers charged after police called to 'disturbance' in Edinburgh street

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a ‘disturbance’ in Edinburgh which saw a 15-year-old rushed to hospital.

Police were called to Edinburgh’s Raeburn Place in Stockbridge at around 4.40pm on Saturday, September 13, following reports of a ‘disturbance’.

A 15-year-old boy was found at the scene to have suffered a head injury and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

He and another 15-year-old boy were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

