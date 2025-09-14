Emergency services descend on Edinburgh street after man found dead at property

Emergency services descended on a residential street in Edinburgh after the body of a man was discovered.

The 56-year-old man was found dead at a property in New Lairdship Place in Edinburgh at around 12pm on Saturday, December 13.

Police were called to the street following reports of a man having died and ambulance crews were also in attendance.

The cause of death is not known but police said it is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the death of a 56-year-old man at a property on New Lairdship Place, Edinburgh, around 12pm on Saturday, September 13.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”