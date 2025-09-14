This video More videos

A young man who died in Edinburgh earlier this month was remembered with an emotional round of applause at his beloved team’s stadium.

John McNab was just 22 when he died in Great Junction Street in the early hours of September 2, after police were called to reports of a man having been injured near Bonnington Road.

The popular Hibs fan’s death shocked the city and sparked an outpouring of tributes, with flowers and messages having been left at the spot where he lost his life. Locals also gathered at Leith Links last weekend to release balloons and lanterns in his memory.

And on Saturday, September 13, thousands of Hibs fans watching their team take on Dundee United at Easter Road joined those paying tribute to John. The crowd burst into a round of applause during the 22nd minute of the game in memory of the ‘lovely laddie’.

Minutes later, Dundee Utd’s goalkeeper Yevhen Kucherenko hit the ball into his own net, bringing the score to 1-1. The game ended in a draw with both teams having scored three goals.

Speaking earlier this month, John’s family members described him as ‘the most beautiful soul’ who would ‘brighten any dull room’.

Paying tribute to her ‘beautiful nephew’, Christina McNab said: “Words cannot describe the pain we are all feeling, we are all broken. You will be forever missed and loved, go find your forever peace in paradise with grandad. Forever 22 my beautiful boy, till we meet again our John boy.”

John’s cousin, Sophie McNab, described him as a ‘best friend’ and ‘the best big cousin a girl could ever ask for’. She said: “Nothing could have prepared me for losing you, I am absolutely heartbroken that you’re gone. It doesn’t feel real.

“You were always the first person there for me whenever I needed a shoulder to cry on. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. I love you so much my angel, I will miss you more than words could ever explain.”