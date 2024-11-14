Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unite the union is calling on the Scottish Government to introduce measures to improve bus driver safety after a survey showed 84 per cent of drivers believe incidents of abuse have increased in the last year.

The union surveyed 1,100 Scottish bus drivers with 99 per cent supporting stronger legislative measures to discourage anti-social and violent behaviour on buses.

It comes after Unite the union published its bus safety roadmap nine months ago following the death of Keith Rollinson who died after an assault at his place of work in Elgin in February.

The survey’s findings, which were released on November 14, found 83 per cent of reported abuse was verbal, 16 per cent physical and one per cent relating to sexual assault. More than half of respondents said they do not feel safe at work while 85 per cent said they believe abuse is ‘just part of the job’.

The union is calling for a series of new measures including CCTV coverage on buses and bus stations, panic buttons and other enhanced safety features, cab doors to be fitted with internal locking systems and ‘higher police presence at areas of concern’.

Transport Scotland said they have ‘the greatest sympathy for bus drivers who are at the sharp end of antisocial behaviour’ adding that Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop met Unite representatives last month ‘to discuss the safety of bus drivers’.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Urgent measures must be taken to address the staggering level of abuse being suffered by bus drivers. In no way is this acceptable. Unite members will not tolerate abuse any longer.

“The Scottish Government has to step up and step in to ensure our members feel safe at work. A do-nothing response is not an option.Unite is working with its members to explore all options to ensure endemic workplace abuse is tackled in the workplace.”

Unite is also urging the Scottish government hold a public transport safety summit involving all key stakeholders including unions, bus companies, transport bodies, local authorities and the police.

Unite Scottish secretary Derek Thomson said: “A public transport safety summit involving all key stakeholders needs to happen as a first step. This is a national public safety issue affecting drivers and passengers. We need legislation without delay which addresses this wave of anti-social behaviour and violence towards bus workers because as each day passes drivers are being put at risk.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We have the greatest sympathy for bus drivers who are at the sharp end of antisocial behaviour from a small minority of bus passengers. Everyone should be able to go to their work without fear of abuse.

“That’s why the Cabinet Secretary for Transport met Unite representatives last month to discuss the safety of bus drivers and confirmed that she is committed to ensuring a full range of options are available to support the police, local authorities and bus operators to tackle this issue.

“The vast majority of passengers travelling by bus behave appropriately, including people of all ages using their free bus entitlement to travel. None of this would be possible without bus drivers keeping communities connected.

“However there is a minority of people, of all ages, who abuse their entitlement, including to commit offences, and which can result in serious harm to bus employees and passengers. That is simply not acceptable.

“Bus operators can already restrict access to their services in line with their own conditions of carriage and we are working with operators, unions and other stakeholders, to develop further sanctions and preventative measures. This includes development of a new behaviour code for passengers and a process for temporary suspension of concessionary travel cards.”