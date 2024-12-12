Watch as Edinburgh fans serenade 70s icon with birthday wishes outside Playhouse
The Puppy Love singer, who turned 67 on Monday, is currently starring in the theatre’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat until the end of the month.
Osmond, who appeared as Joseph in over 2,000 performances of the multi award-winning show in the 90s, is making his only UK appearance in Edinburgh where he plays the role of Pharoah.
Writing on social media, the US star said: “After finishing one of the shows of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Edinburgh, Scotland, I walked out of the stage door and lo and behold, look what happened...”
In the video, the legendary singer then turns the camera to reveal a large crowd of fans waiting for him who cheer and then sing Happy Birthday to him.
Osmand then says in a Scottish accent ‘It’s a great Scottish birthday’.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs at the Edinburgh Playhouse until December 29.
