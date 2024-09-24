This video More videos

Thousands of food donations have been made to the Edinburgh Food Project following a successful partnership with the Edinburgh Playhouse.

During the recent run of Come From Away, the Edinburgh Playhouse asked their audiences to bring donations with them when they arrived for the show. The project proved to be very successful with generous theatre goers donating more than 200kg of food to help those in need, with the Edinburgh charity having to make several trips to collect the thousands of donations.

Alongside the thousands of donations, the campaign was also supported by Baxters who donated more than 300 tins of soup and pies.

Calypso Coulton, from the Edinburgh Food Project, said: “We run the Broughton food bank, which is just over the road so the Edinburgh Playhouse are really our neighbours. It's been a really good partnership and the response has been unbelievable. We've had so many donations that will really help people in crisis at a time that's really difficult.

“So far this year we've given out over 15,000 food parcels to people in crisis, so each and every donation that somebody has brought will make a big difference to somebody who needs it.”

Gordon Millar, theatre director at the Edinburgh Playhouse, said the company got in touch with the Edinburgh Food Project ahead of its run of Come From Away - a show about acts of kindness.

Gordon said: “We thought that this was an opportunity to approach the Edinburgh Food Project and see how we and our audiences could support them. We had 14,000 people watching the show and thousands upon thousands of donations of food and toiletries from those audiences so it’s been a great partnership.”

Calypso added: “People can support us in a number of ways. You can donate food and we have a number of supermarket collection points around the city. You can find all of those collection points on our website, but you can also just donate directly to us.