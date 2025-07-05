I climbed the steepest street in Edinburgh and was out of breath when I reached the top
So it comes as no surprise that some streets in the city can leave visitors and residents huffing and puffing when they explore the city centre.
The steepest street in Edinburgh is Ramsay Lane, which is located just off The Mound in Edinburgh city centre. It also lays claim to being one of the steepest streets in Scotland.
The busy street connects to the Royal Mile and provides a link between Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns. It is located just a stone’s throw away from some of the capital’s most famous buildings, with one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, Camera Obscura, located at the top of the lane.
One of our reporters visited Ramsay Lane back in 2023 to see if it was as steep to climb as people said. And as you can see in the video above, she was left out of breath by the time she got to the top.
Watch the video above to see our reporter climb to the top of Edinburgh’s steepest street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.