Plans are underway to transform one of Edinburgh’s largest independent shops into a new M&S store.

Last month, Ali’s Cave owners announced they would close in early August after nearly four decades at Lothian Road.

Owners told the Evening News that a decline in footfall owing to changes to shopping habits and neighbouring offices relocating to different parts of the city, were among the reasons for the flagship shop closing its doors.

On Monday, June 23, councillors granted a provisional license for a new Marks & Spencer shop during an Edinburgh Licensing Board meeting. The plans were lodged by The Explorer Group, a franchise operator for M&S and Starbucks among other businesses.

Council documents show plans for the building at 139-145 Lothian Road include replacing the famous Edinburgh shop into a ‘small supermarket, part of a national chain, selling food, non-food items and providing ancillary consumer services.”

Tory councillor Marie-Clair Munro later confirmed the news, writing on social media: “The former Ali’s Cave site on Lothian Road is set to become a Marks & Spencer. A Provisional Premises Licence has now been approved so things are moving forward.”

The Morningside cllr added: “I’ll keep an eye out for any updates on opening dates and further developments.”

Speaking to the Evening News last month, Anwar Ulhaq, who founded the business with his brothers, said: “It is with a sad heart that we’re having to close the doors.

“I’ll miss coming in and seeing regular faces and this will be an emotional time, but everything moves on I suppose. Life changes and you've got to move on, but I will miss the conversations with the customers.”

The family business opened their first Edinburgh shop in South Bridge in 1981, before relocating to a larger venue in Lothian Road seven years later, where it became one of the city’s most well-known shops.