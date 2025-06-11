Watch as Edinburgh family behind legendary Ali’s Cave shop prepare to shut shop after 44 years

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The owners behind one of Edinburgh’s most famous shops announced they will close for good earlier in the week, bringing an end to their remarkable 44-year legacy.

Ali’s Cave first opened on South Bridge in 1981 before relocating to a larger site on Lothian Road seven years later due to the success of their business. The family-run homeware store was founded by Anwar Ulhaq, who alongside his brothers, would also open shops in Dunfermline and Musselburgh.

Ali's Cave in Edinburgh's Lothian Road will close in AugustAli's Cave in Edinburgh's Lothian Road will close in August
Ali's Cave in Edinburgh's Lothian Road will close in August | NW

Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it was their Lothian Road store that made a lasting impact to the Edinburgh community, serving generations of locals and becoming one of the capital’s most well-known shops.

Before the shop closes its doors for the final time in August, father and son, Anwar and Adnan spoke to the Evening News to tell us about their journey, their memories over the years and their reasons for closing in the summer.

Watch the video to hear their story.

Related topics:EdinburghShopping

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice