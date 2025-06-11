This video More videos

The owners behind one of Edinburgh’s most famous shops announced they will close for good earlier in the week, bringing an end to their remarkable 44-year legacy.

Ali’s Cave first opened on South Bridge in 1981 before relocating to a larger site on Lothian Road seven years later due to the success of their business. The family-run homeware store was founded by Anwar Ulhaq, who alongside his brothers, would also open shops in Dunfermline and Musselburgh.

Ali's Cave in Edinburgh's Lothian Road will close in August | NW

But it was their Lothian Road store that made a lasting impact to the Edinburgh community, serving generations of locals and becoming one of the capital’s most well-known shops.

Before the shop closes its doors for the final time in August, father and son, Anwar and Adnan spoke to the Evening News to tell us about their journey, their memories over the years and their reasons for closing in the summer.