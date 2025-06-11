Watch as Edinburgh family behind legendary Ali’s Cave shop prepare to shut shop after 44 years
Ali’s Cave first opened on South Bridge in 1981 before relocating to a larger site on Lothian Road seven years later due to the success of their business. The family-run homeware store was founded by Anwar Ulhaq, who alongside his brothers, would also open shops in Dunfermline and Musselburgh.
But it was their Lothian Road store that made a lasting impact to the Edinburgh community, serving generations of locals and becoming one of the capital’s most well-known shops.
Before the shop closes its doors for the final time in August, father and son, Anwar and Adnan spoke to the Evening News to tell us about their journey, their memories over the years and their reasons for closing in the summer.
Watch the video to hear their story.
