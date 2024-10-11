Watch: Edinburgh residents share stunning time lapse-video and pictures of Northern Lights
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Aurora Borealis returned to the skies across Edinburgh and the Lothians on Thursday evening after making an appearance earlier in the year.
The Northern Lights – or the Aurora Borealis – is created by disturbances in Earth’s magnetosphere caused by a flow of particles from the Sun, and are usually concentrated around the Earth’s magnetic poles.
Catching a glimpse of these celestial wonders is often on many people’s bucket lists, and while it’s rare to spot them in the UK, last night was a great night for spotters. Evening News readers shared breathtaking images from around Edinburgh and the Lothians with one resident created a stunning lime-lapse video which must be seen to be believed.
Watch the video to see the Northern Lights in all their glory.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.