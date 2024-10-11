Watch: Edinburgh residents share stunning time lapse-video and pictures of Northern Lights

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 13:14 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 13:33 BST
Hundreds of people in Edinburgh and the Lothians stayed up last night to catch a glimpse of the stunning Northern Lights. 

Aurora Borealis returned to the skies across Edinburgh and the Lothians on Thursday evening after making an appearance earlier in the year. 

The Northern Lights – or the Aurora Borealis – is created by disturbances in Earth’s magnetosphere caused by a flow of particles from the Sun, and are usually concentrated around the Earth’s magnetic poles.

Catching a glimpse of these celestial wonders is often on many people’s bucket lists, and while it’s rare to spot them in the UK, last night was a great night for spotters. Evening News readers shared breathtaking images from around Edinburgh and the Lothians with one resident created a stunning lime-lapse video which must be seen to be believed.

Watch the video to see the Northern Lights in all their glory.

