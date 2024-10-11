12 photos from Edinburgh and Lothians as Northern Lights put on dazzling display overnight

Gary Flockhart

Published 11th Oct 2024
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 13:14 BST
The aurora borealis lit up the skies across Edinburgh and the Lothians once more – as you’ll see from these breathtaking photos.

Sky-gazers in Edinburgh and the Lothians were treated to the spectacular sight of the Northern Lights last night (Thursday, October 10).

The Northern Lights – or the Aurora Borealis – are created by disturbances in Earth’s magnetosphere caused by a flow of particles from the Sun, and are usually concentrated around the Earth’s magnetic poles. Catching a glimpse of these celestial wonders is often on many people’s bucket lists, and while it’s rare to spot them in the UK, last night was a great night for spotters.

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 stunning photos sent in by Evening News readers.

The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, on display in the skies above the Forth Bridge, North Queensferry in Fife.

Here is an incredible display in the skies over East Linton.

Thanks to Beata Wojna for this photo from Portobello, which is often a great place to be when Aurora displays occur.

