12 photos from Edinburgh and Lothians as Northern Lights put on dazzling display overnight

Sky-gazers in Edinburgh and the Lothians were treated to the spectacular sight of the Northern Lights last night (Thursday, October 10).
The Northern Lights – or the Aurora Borealis – are created by disturbances in Earth’s magnetosphere caused by a flow of particles from the Sun, and are usually concentrated around the Earth’s magnetic poles. Catching a glimpse of these celestial wonders is often on many people’s bucket lists, and while it’s rare to spot them in the UK, last night was a great night for spotters.
Take a look through our gallery to see 12 stunning photos sent in by Evening News readers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.