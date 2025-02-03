Watch: Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium unveils new VIP boxes
Seating up to 20 people, the impressive Murrayfield Boxes are located in the northwest of the stadium, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the iconic Scottish Gas Murrayfield turf.
Launching ahead of this year’s Six Nations, the new VIP experiences at Murrayfield also give guests a chance to mingle with former players during the game for a truly memorable experience.
Promoting the VIP hospitality experiences, former Scotland rugby player Johnnie Beattie, said: “This will elevate your game day experience to another level. The first thing you’ll notice as you enter the area is the new cocktail bar and it is absolutely spectacular providing one of the best views in the house.
“It’s the perfect setting to mingle, share the atmosphere and catch up with us, the former players that are here entertaining during the game.”
There are still tickets available for the Scotland Vs Ireland game. Anyone interested in securing a VIP experience for the game should email [email protected]. For more information you can visit the Murrayfield Experience website.