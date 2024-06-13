Watch: We spent a morning with Edinburgh Zoo’s three adorable koalas
As part of an ongoing video series with Edinburgh Zoo - we visited the popular capital attraction to learn more about the animals there and see what a typical day is like for the zoo keepers.
This month, we visited Kalari, Talara and Myaree - the UK’s only Queensland koalas. There we met animal keeper Eleanor Ballantyne, whose first job of the day is to ensure the koalas are safe and well, before replenishing the Eucalyptus plants for the adorable trio.
Being inside the koala enclosure really was a joy - seeing the incredible animals up close whilst a lovely Eucalyptus fragrance scented the warm and humid air. As Eleanor said - it’s the only area in the zoo ‘where you smell nicer going out than you did when you went in.’
Watch the video to learn more about these amazing creatures and how staff care for them at Edinburgh Zoo.
