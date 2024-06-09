Watch: We go behind the scenes at Edinburgh Zoo to meet Koalas, Tigers and their keepers
As part of an ongoing video series with Edinburgh Zoo - we visited the popular capital attraction to learn more about the animals there and see what a typical day for the zoo keeper entails.
Our first stop was the Koala Territory where we met Kalari, Talara and Myaree - the only Queensland koalas in the UK. There we met animal keeper Eleanor Ballantyne, whose first job of the day is to ensure the koalas are safe and well, before replenishing the Eucalyptus plants for the adorable trio.
The koala enclosure is warm and humid - with a lovely Eucalyptus fragrance scenting the air. As Eleanor said - it’s the only area in the zoo ‘where you smell nicer going out than you did when you went in.
After spending time with the Koalas, it was time to meet a much larger animal - Lucu the tiger. We were given special access to the feeding zone where zoo keeper Helen Martin was feeding Lucu a small afternoon snack of horse meat.
It is estimated there are as few as 300 tigers remaining in the wild due to the loss of their habitat and poaching of tigers for illegal trade. In an attempt to safeguard the future of the beautiful species, staff at the zoo and across the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland are carrying out research to help inform conservation efforts as well as overseeing a breeding programme at Edinburgh Zoo.
Helen told us all about the ongoing breeding programme where it is hoped Lucu will mate with the zoo’s female tiger Dharma.
