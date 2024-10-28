Vicky McClure is bringing her Day Fever club back to Edinburgh for a Hogmanay special, the Evening News can exclusively reveal.

The brainchild of Line of Duty star Vicky and her film director husband Jonny Owen, Day Fever has sold out parties across the UK over the last 12 months, including some unforgettable events in Edinburgh. Catering for the over-30s, it aims to give people the chance to party and still make it home in time for dinner.

Trigger Point actress Vicky, 41, says: “Instead of dancing the night away, this is dancing the afternoon away”.

Taking place at the 02 Academy on December 31, those attending the Day Fever Hogmanay special can expect the perfect party music playlist, personally curated by Vicky and Jonny, as well as Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers.

Vicky is no stranger to Edinburgh, having filmed BBC mini-series The Secret Agent in the city. She previously told the Evening News: “It was the first time I’d ever really spent any long period of time in Edinburgh. It was so nice. I remember going for a walk up Arthur’s Seat, where you could see right over the city. It was stunning. I kind of fell in love with the city.”

Laughing, she added: “I am a McClure remember, so I feel very connected to Edinburgh and Glasgow when I go.”

Welshman Jonny, who has appeared in TV shows including Shameless and Murphy's Law, knows Auld Reekie well too. He told us: “I've been going to Edinburgh since my late teens because of the rugby, and the welcome is always fantastic. I also know Irvine Welsh really well. He’s been a good mate over the years, so I’ve been down to Leith, filmed there a few times… so like Vicky, I really love the city.”

To buy tickets to Day Fever at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy on December 31, visit https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/day-fever-new-year-s-eve-edinburgh-31-12-2024/event/3E006157A92214B2. The event will run from 2pm to 7pm.