Watch: Your daily news round up from the Edinburgh Evening News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your daily news round-up from the Edinburgh Evening News

Terrifying footage showing a man set fire to an Edinburgh flat while a young child and a man were inside was released yesterday after he was jailed.

Also in today’s daily update video, a Ryanair flight bound for Edinburgh was forced to do an emergency U-turn after smoke was detected on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And you can take a look inside a new Edinburgh bar which has been opened by the owners of the city’s longest-running Italian restaurant.