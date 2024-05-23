Watch: Your daily news round up from the Edinburgh Evening News
and live on Freeview channel 276
Terrifying footage showing a man set fire to an Edinburgh flat while a young child and a man were inside was released yesterday after he was jailed.
Also in today’s daily update video, a Ryanair flight bound for Edinburgh was forced to do an emergency U-turn after smoke was detected on board.
And you can take a look inside a new Edinburgh bar which has been opened by the owners of the city’s longest-running Italian restaurant.
Watch the video above for our morning update for May 21, 2024
