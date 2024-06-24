Watch: Your daily news round up from the Edinburgh Evening News
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
From memories of an Edinburgh fish and chip shop to pictures of locals soaking up the sunshine, we’ve put together some of the biggest headlines from the Edinburgh Evening News.
Our morning update takes a look at how Edinburgh residents spent their day in the sun yesterday as well as their memories of Brattisani's famous fish and chip shop.
An Edinburgh mum also spoke to the Evening News about her heartbreak after items were taken from her daughter’s grave.
And for sports fans, we take a look at Scotland’s performance in the Euros 2024 game against Hungary last night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.