Five years ago, in 2018, Edinburgh was plunged into a cold snap , as a storm nicknamed ‘ the Beast from the East ’ arrived in the UK. Icy temperatures and heavy snow hit the Capital for almost three weeks, with the adverse weather starting on February 22 and finally dissipating on March 5.

Many locals rejoiced at the snowfall, spending their days sledging and creating snow angels. However, the storm also created widespread disruption, with shops across the Capital shutting and public transport halting to a stop. Cast your mind back, and check out these 15 photos of snowy landscapes and travel chaos from when the Beast from the East hit Edinburgh in 2018.