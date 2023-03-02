News you can trust since 1873
Beast from the East 2018: 15 photos from when Edinburgh was hit by snow storms and freezing temperatures

Take a look back at 2018 when the Beast from the East hit Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 11:56am

Five years ago, in 2018, Edinburgh was plunged into a cold snap, as a storm nicknamed ‘the Beast from the East’ arrived in the UK. Icy temperatures and heavy snow hit the Capital for almost three weeks, with the adverse weather starting on February 22 and finally dissipating on March 5.

Many locals rejoiced at the snowfall, spending their days sledging and creating snow angels. However, the storm also created widespread disruption, with shops across the Capital shutting and public transport halting to a stop. Cast your mind back, and check out these 15 photos of snowy landscapes and travel chaos from when the Beast from the East hit Edinburgh in 2018.

1. Trudging up the Royal Mile

One woman bravely trudged through the heavy snow up Edinburgh's Royal Mile, after Storm Emma and the Beast from the East hit the Capital.

Photo: Jane Barlow

2. Sledging down the street

A wee Edinburgh local pulled her brother and sister along on their sledges in Northumberland Street, Edinburgh.

Photo: Ian Rutherford

3. A whiteout

The trees in Liberton Park could hardly be seen as Edinburgh was hit with blizzards of snow.

Photo: Contributed

4. A white wedding

One local got married in the midst of the storm at The Village hotel in Crewe Toll, Edinburgh. The happy couple braved the freezing cold temperatures to have a quick picture taken, but avoided standing in the snow as the bride's shoes were too expensive.

Photo: Greg Macvean

