The waterspout tornado was seen ripping through fields in Bonnyrigg and Roslin, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Mum-of-one Lisa Millar, 38, who spotted the tornado in Midlothian, told the Herald: "I've never seen anything like it before. It went on for about a minute or two minutes.

"I have always wanted to see one, it wasn't scary."

A Twitter user posted a video of it passing Rosewell, Midlothian, writing: "Never seen anything like it. It went right by our house. The video doesn't capture how intense it was."

Midlothian Council told the BBC there were no reports of any significant damage caused by the tornado.

The incident came as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which lasted until 11pm on Tuesday.

