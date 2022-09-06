At around 3.50pm on Tuesday (September 6), tiles began to fall from the roof and water began pouring into the store on Glasgow Road.

The incident came shortly after the Met Office warned the public that flooding was “likely”, as thunderstorms hit the Scottish Capital.

Local woman Tamara Edgerton was in the Corstorphine store doing her shopping when the roof tiles started falling down.

She said: “Staff were stood helpless not really knowing what to do”.

While she claims Lidl workers were hesitant to take action, she said that they eventually told shoppers not to come in and then started to escort people out of the emergency exit.

Once she was safely outside of the shop, Ms Edgerton captured a video of the tiles smashing to the ground of the store as water flooded in. Screaming and shouting can be heard in the background, as well as the voice of an unknown woman, who describes the incident as “shocking”.

Lidl Corstorphine was damaged by the thunderstorm that hit Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather forecaster warned the public that flooding of homes and businesses was likely, and said that this could lead to damage to buildings or structures.

Fortunately, the weather is expected to calm overnight, and sunny intervals are forecast for the Capital on Wednesday.