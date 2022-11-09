Edinburgh Castle warns of possible closure as high winds of up to 50mph set to batter the Capital

Edinburgh could be hit by winds of up to 50pmh on Thursday, according to the Met Office forecast. While the weather will be dry and cloudy, strong gusts will blow for most of the day.

Popular tourist spot Edinburgh Castle warned customers of a possible closure ahead of the adverse weather, writing: “Due to the high winds forecast tomorrow (Thu 10 November) we may need to close the castle at short notice to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors. Please check our closure webpage and our social media channels before travelling for your visit.”

In September, several Edinburgh attractions were forced to shut, as strong winds battered the Capital, bringing down trees.

Met Office Meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “For many, the second half of the week looks a lot drier than the first half of the week, but the winds coming up from the southwest bringing mild air as well as some strong gusts, especially over parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland”