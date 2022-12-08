Here are 11 gorgeous photos of Edinburgh in the snow.

Edinburgh residents were delighted when they woke up this morning to see a dusting of snow outside. As temperatures dropped below zero, the Capital saw the first snowfall of December this morning.

More snow may be coming this weekend, as light snowfall is forecast for Saturday morning. Those hoping for a White Christmas may be in luck, as William Hill recently listed Edinburgh as one of the cities most likely to see snow on Christmas Day.

If you didn’t manage to get outside in the snow today, here are 11 pictures of Edinburgh looking like a winter wonderland.

1. Edinburgh skyline Rooftops looked as though they'd been dusted with icing sugar, as flurries of snowflakes fell on the city. Photo: Rhoda Morrison Photo Sales

2. Edinburgh Castle The historic castle was coated with a sprinkling of snow this morning. Photo: Rhoda Morrison Photo Sales

3. Greyfriars Bobby The terrier was looking a little chilly after the snowfall. Photo: Rhoda Morrison Photo Sales

4. Snowmen Some Edinburgh locals spent their morning making these cute miniature snowmen. Photo: EEN Photo Sales