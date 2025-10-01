Watch the Met Office’s Deep Dive video as Storm Amy is named and a wind warning is issued for Edinburgh.

A Met Office wind warning has been issued for Edinburgh, as the forecaster named the first storm of the 2025/26 season.

The forecaster says Storm Amy’s evolution is being closely monitored, with its development influenced by the remnants of Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda over the tropical Atlantic. These systems have accelerated the jet stream, contributing to the formation and intensification of Storm Amy.

The yellow wind warning will be in place for Edinburgh from 18:00 on Friday October 3 to 23:59 on Saturday October 4.

The warning reads: “Storm Amy is likely to lead to disruption during Friday and Saturday.

”Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. Some roads and bridges may close. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

“Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds to many parts of northern Britain later on Friday and into Saturday. Westerly winds will pick up during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely for many areas and may reach 60 to 70 mph in some places for a time. Exposed coasts and hills will see the highest gusts which could exceed 80 mph. The strongest winds currently look more likely over parts of northern Scotland. This will lead to difficult driving conditions for high sided vehicles on prone routes such as cross winds on exposed or high level routes.

“The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, most persistent across parts of western Scotland.

“The winds will ease for most parts on Saturday afternoon but will continue to be very strong for the Northern Isles and parts of the far north of Scotland through to the end of the day before slowly easing overnight.”

Martin Thomson from Transport Scotland said: “Storm Amy is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Scotland and we expect to see disruption to the transport network in the warning areas.

“The rain and wind will bring difficult driving conditions, such as reduced visibility and surface water, and are also likely to affect the ferry and rail networks, so it’s important to plan your journey ahead of time. Motorists should use the Traffic Scotland website before they set off to make sure that their route is available, and you should check with your operator if you are planning to travel on trains, ferries and flights.”