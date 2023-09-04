Edinburgh weather: BBC and Met Office say sun and heatwave weather to continue for days
The Capital is set to bask in a mini heatwave this week with highs of 23 degrees, according to forecasters.
After a mostly wet and disappointing August, the city has seen some lovely weather so far in September and this is set to continue throughout this week. Experts say temperatures are likely to be the highest for many since June or early July.
Locals flocked to beauty spots like Portobello beach over the weekend to soak up the sun and enjoy blue skies. This week is off to a warm start in Edinburgh with temperatures expected to reach 23 degrees by late afternoon on Monday, 4 September. The warm spell will carry on for most of the week, according to the BBC Weather and Met Office forecast.
Tuesday will be mild at 20 degrees and sunny with a gentle breeze. On Wednesday it looks like the temperature is set to climb to 22 and Thursday will bring more highs of 23 with a bit of drizzle forecast. The weekend will bring highs of 22 to 23 degrees with a bit of fog in the early morning on Friday and light showers and drizzle expected on Saturday.
Day by day forecast for this week:
Monday: Dry, sunny and very warm day with highs of 23 degrees
Tuesday: Early mist patches clearing then dry with warm sunshine with highs of 19 degrees, overcast by the evening
Wednesday: Cloudy changing to sunny by the afternoon with highs of 21 degrees.
Thursday: Cloudy but warm with highs of 21, chance of the odd shower and some mist by the evening
Friday: Bit of fog early then sunny from late morning with highs of up to 22 degrees, warmth lasting into the evening
Saturday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning with highs of around 21 degrees, possible light showers