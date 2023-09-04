Edinburgh will enjoy a last blast of summer as warm, sunny weather to continue this week

The Capital is set to bask in a mini heatwave this week with highs of 23 degrees, according to forecasters.

After a mostly wet and disappointing August, the city has seen some lovely weather so far in September and this is set to continue throughout this week. Experts say temperatures are likely to be the highest for many since June or early July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals flocked to beauty spots like Portobello beach over the weekend to soak up the sun and enjoy blue skies. This week is off to a warm start in Edinburgh with temperatures expected to reach 23 degrees by late afternoon on Monday, 4 September. The warm spell will carry on for most of the week, according to the BBC Weather and Met Office forecast.

Sun seekers headed to Portobello beach at the weekend

Tuesday will be mild at 20 degrees and sunny with a gentle breeze. On Wednesday it looks like the temperature is set to climb to 22 and Thursday will bring more highs of 23 with a bit of drizzle forecast. The weekend will bring highs of 22 to 23 degrees with a bit of fog in the early morning on Friday and light showers and drizzle expected on Saturday.

Day by day forecast for this week:

Monday: Dry, sunny and very warm day with highs of 23 degrees

Tuesday: Early mist patches clearing then dry with warm sunshine with highs of 19 degrees, overcast by the evening

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday: Cloudy changing to sunny by the afternoon with highs of 21 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy but warm with highs of 21, chance of the odd shower and some mist by the evening

Friday: Bit of fog early then sunny from late morning with highs of up to 22 degrees, warmth lasting into the evening