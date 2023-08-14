News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Edinburgh weather: BBC forecast predicts a warm week with showers and dry start to weekend

The weather will be warm with showers this week but bright and dry for the start of the weekend.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

Edinburgh is set to have a warm week with cloudy spells and some rain followed by a dry, sunny start to the weekend.

The Capital has had its fair share of rain in recent weeks. Over the next seven days it will be cloudy and warm with highs of 21 degrees, with light rain showers at points. According to the BBC it will be a sunny afternoon on Monday, after cloudy, scattered showers in the morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see light rain and drizzle continue but showers will be fewer and lighter by Wednesday, which is the day schools return after summer holidays in Edinburgh. Thursday and Friday look largely dry with some sunny spells and highs of 20 degrees. Saturday will be bright and warm with a chance of thundery showers while Sunday looks cloudy but warm with bright sunshine forecast by the evening.

Warm week with showers but largely dry by ThursdayWarm week with showers but largely dry by Thursday
Warm week with showers but largely dry by Thursday

The Met Office has also predicted sunny intervals throughout the week, with periods of cloud and rain as well.

Monday 14, August: Sunny intervals and light winds and high of 18

Tuesday 15: Light rain showers and light winds from west and north west, highs of 20 degrees

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday 16: Drizzle and a gentle breeze and high of 18 degrees

Thursday 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze and high of 20 degrees

Friday 18: Sunny with a moderate breeze and high of 19 degrees

Saturday 19: Thundery with high of 20 degrees

Sunday 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze with a high of 21 degrees

Edinburgh nightclub Bourbon on Frederick Street announces closure after 7 years

Related topics:EdinburghBBCMet Office