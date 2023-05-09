News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Capital set to be hotter than Paris today with temperatures of 17C and bright sunshine

City wakes up to sunny skies after the weekend washout

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th May 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 08:42 BST

Edinburgh is set to be hotter than Paris today (from April 17), with temperatures due to hit 17ºC on the warmest day of the day so far.

After a wet weekend, the incessant rain finally came to an end, and Scotland’s capital woke up to bright sunshine on Tuesday, with the good weather set to continue for much of the day.

Locals should enjoy it while it lasts, however, as come Wednesday the city will see some showers return, although there will also be some sunny spells throughout the day, with highs of 14C, and lows of 10C.

Edinburgh will see some great weather on Tuesday, with highs of 17C and plenty of sunshine.Edinburgh will see some great weather on Tuesday, with highs of 17C and plenty of sunshine.
Thursday will be another mixed bag of sunshine and showers, with highs of 14C, and lows of 9C.

