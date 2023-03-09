Edinburgh and the Lothians awoke to a winter wonderland this morning – and the Met Office has warned that more snow is on the way.

Locals took to social media to share pictures of the snowy scenes in their area on Thursday morning, with many delighted to see the white stuff.

The UK’s national weather service has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in Edinburgh across Thursday and Friday.

Edinburgh and the Lothians awoke to a winter wonderland this this morning – and the Met Office has warned that more snow is on the way. Photo: Kevin Quinn

The Met Office warns that some roads and railways are likely to be affected – with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

According to Travel Weekly, Edinburgh airport saw 5% of flights cancelled on Thursday, with less than half (44%) departing on time.

There will also be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Some vehicles and passengers could become stranded with possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

Power cuts could also be expected in some areas across the country.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, with the UK under an arctic maritime air mass. Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off.

“The focus for the snow moves to southern England and South Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far southwest likely to see a mix of rain and sleet. Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland.

“During the afternoon, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop across southern England and South Wales which could cause travel disruption into the evening. The impact of lying snow and ice on untreated surfaces may have an impact on Thursday morning travel.”

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across much of Scotland on Thursday as temperatures fell below zero overnight.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place in the north of Scotland, where temperatures were as low as minus 4C in the early hours of Thursday morning.

So, what is the Edinburgh weather forecast and will more snow arrive today? Here’s everything you need to know.

Thursday March, 9

6am: Clear skies (-1C)

7am: Sunny intervals (-1C)

8am: Sunny (0C)

9am: Sunny intervals (1C)

10am: Sunny intervals (1C)

11am: Cloudy (2C)

12pm: Cloudy (2C)

1pm: Overcast (3C)

2pm: Cloudy (3C)

3pm: Cloudy (3C)

4pm: Cloudy (3C)

5pm: Cloudy (2C)

6pm: Light snow (1C)

7pm: Cloudy (2C)

8pm: Cloudy (2C)

9pm: Overcast (1C)

10pm: Light snow (2C)

11pm: Partly cloud(1C)

