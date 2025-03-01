Residents in Edinburgh and the Lothians have been warned of a ‘very high risk’ of wildfires from today.

Urgent advice has been issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) which has warned that fires could ‘ignite easily and spread quickly’ over five days from Saturday, March 1, until Wednesday, March 5.

The areas affected by the warning include Edinburgh and the east coast of Scotland stretching to the borders, as well as the north and north-east of the country.

Members of the public living in or visiting these areas while the warning is in place have been urged to avoid lighting outdoor fires or having barbecues in nature. They have also been asked to ensure that any cigarettes are extinguished and disposed of safely and that no litter is left in risk areas.

Area Commander Michael Humphreys, wildfire lead for the SFRS, said: “During any period of heightened risk, fires can ignite easily, spread very quickly, and burn with high intensity.

“At this time of year in early Spring, even when the weather is still bitterly cold in some areas, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside. This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“There are currently vast areas that are tinder dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“Human behaviour is the cause of most wildfires in Scotland, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors over the coming days and weeks ahead. By following some simple but key advice, we can significantly reduce the risk of wildfire occurring."

Guidelines to help prevent wildfires include:

Follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code’s advice and never start a fire when a wildfire danger assessment is in place and during prolonged dry periods in areas such as forests, woods, farmland or peaty ground.

Don’t have BBQs, on any flammable surface during very dry and prolonged weather. Instead have them within safe designated BBQ areas.

Don’t have campfires or any outdoor fire when a wildfire danger assessment is in place or during prolonged dry periods.

Always fully extinguish cigarettes and dispose of them responsibly.

Don’t leave litter, take it home with you and leave no trace. Glass in direct sunlight can cause a fire. Ensure none is lying around.

Where possible use a stove rather than an open fire.

If you do light a fire, keep it small, controlled and supervised

Make sure the fire has been fully extinguished and remove all traces of an open fire before you leave the area.