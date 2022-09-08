The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning of rain for Edinburgh and the Lothians, which will come into place at 3pm today and last until 11.45pm.

The weather forecaster has told locals that the downpour could cause travel disruption and flooding. Car and bus journey times will likely be longer, and rail services may also be affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urban areas and transport networks are most at risk of flooding and driving conditions may become difficult in flooded areas.

SEPA has urged the public to “remain vigilant”, writing: “Remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Other areas in Scotland are currently under flood warning, meaning that flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

Edinburgh and the Lothians could see flooding in some areas if heavy downpours continue.

While there will be light showers during the day, heavy rain is expected to hit Edinburgh at 7pm tonight and last for several hours. Areas close to the East Coast may also see some thunder.

According to the Met Office, hillier parts across the Lothians and the Borders may see up to around 50mm of rain, increasing the possibility of flooding problems in these areas.

Heavy rain is also forecast for Friday, however, the weather is expected to dry up on Saturday.

Earlier this week, a Lidl store in Corstorphine was forced to shut due to the extreme weather. Tiles began falling from the ceiling and water began pouring in, as a thunderstorm hit the city on Tuesday afternoon.

This is not the first time that Edinburgh businesses have been affected by adverse weather. Last July, the Capital was hit by flash flooding after a thunderstorm.

Staff at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter were forced to mop up pools of water and local businesses in Stockbridge shut, after the flash floods turned Raeburn Place into a river.