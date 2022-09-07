The Met Office predicts that thunder showers will hit the city from 5pm to 7pm this evening (Wednesday September 7).

This follows a thunderstorm which hit the Capital yesterday, causing flooding in some areas. A waterspout tornado was also spotted tearing through fields in Midlothian at around 3.50pm in the afternoon.

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office, however, this only remained in place until 11pm on Tuesday.

The weather is set to dry up on Wednesday night, however, rain showers will return on Thursday.

Friday will also be wet in the Capital, with heavy rain forecast for most of the day.

However, the weekend is set to be drier in Edinburgh. There will be a mixture of sunny intervals and cloudy weather on Saturday, while Sunday will be mostly cloudy.