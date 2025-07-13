Edinburgh weather: Hour by hour forecast as rain set to hit amid heatwave
Scotland had its hottest day of the year so far yesterday, with temperatures having reached 32.2c in Aviemore.
Temperatures reached 25c in Edinburgh on Saturday and people across the city flocked to The Meadows, Princes Street Gardens and Portobello beach to make the most of the blazing hot weather. Higher temperatures are set to continue, with conditions to reach 22c on Sunday and 21c on Monday.
But while the hotter temperatures are set to stay, rain is predicted to put a bit of a dampener on summer celebrations on Monday.
Here is an hour by hour weather forecast for Edinburgh on Sunday and Monday:
Sunday
10am: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 17c. Feels like 17c.
11am: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 19c. Feels like 18c.
12pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 20c. Feels like 19c.
1pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 21c. Feels like 20c.
2pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 21c. Feels like 20c.
3pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 22c. Feels like 20c.
4pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 21c. Feels like 20c.
5pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 21c. Feels like 20c.
6pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 21c. Feels like 20c.
7pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 20c. Feels like 18c.
8pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 19c. Feels like 17c.
9pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 18c. Feels like 17c.
10pm: Partly cloudy with temperatures of 17c. Feels like 16c.
11pm: Partly cloudy with temperatures of 17c. Feels like 16c.
Monday
12am: Partly cloudy with temperatures of 17c. Feels like 16c.
1am: Partly cloudy with temperatures of 17c. Feels like 15c.
2am: Partly cloudy with temperatures of 16c. Feels like 15c.
3am: Partly cloudy with temperatures of 16c. Feels like 15c.
4am: Partly cloudy with temperatures of 16c. Feels like 14c.
5am: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 15c. Feels like 14c.
6am: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 16c. Feels like 14c.
7am: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 16c. Feels like 15c.
8am: Cloudy with temperatures of 17c. Feels like 16c.
9am: Cloudy with temperatures of 18c. Feels like 16c.
10am: Light rain with temperatures of 18c. Feels like 17c.
11am: Light rain with temperatures of 19c. Feels like 17c.
12pm: Light rain with temperatures of 19c. Feels like 17c.
1pm: Heavy rain with temperatures of 18c. Feels like 17c.
2pm: Heavy rain with temperatures of 19c. Feels like 17c.
3pm: Heavy rain with temperatures of 18c. Feels like 17c.
4pm: Light rain shower with temperatures of 18c. Feels like 17c.
5pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 19c. Feels like 18c.
6pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 19c. Feels like 17c.
7pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 18c. Feels like 16c.
8pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 18c. Feels like 16c.
9pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 17c. Feels like 15c.
10pm: Clear night with temperatures of 15c. Feels like 14c.
11pm: Clear night with temperatures of 14c. Feels like 13c.
