Hundreds of Kate Bush fans flocked to The Meadows to pay tribute to the singer and her 1978 debut single Wuthering Heights.

The annual event - known as The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever - is held across the globe and sees Kate Bush fans dress in red and reenact the singer’s dance from her iconic music video.

This year’s Edinburgh event formed part of the first day of the Meadows Festival, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, on Saturday, June 7.

Dancers dressed in red and gathered in The Meadows for The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever. | National World

The group took part in an aerobic warm up before they were taken through the dance moves and practice runs by event organiser Elspeth Spalding.

Audiences were then wowed with a final performance and full run-through of the famous dance.