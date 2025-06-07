Watch as hundreds of Kate Bush fans gather in The Meadows to reenact iconic Wuthering Heights dance
The annual event - known as The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever - is held across the globe and sees Kate Bush fans dress in red and reenact the singer’s dance from her iconic music video.
This year’s Edinburgh event formed part of the first day of the Meadows Festival, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, on Saturday, June 7.
The group took part in an aerobic warm up before they were taken through the dance moves and practice runs by event organiser Elspeth Spalding.
Audiences were then wowed with a final performance and full run-through of the famous dance.
Watch the video above to see dancers taking part in the 2025 Edinburgh event.
