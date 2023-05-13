Edinburgh weather: Hundreds flock to The Meadows and Portobello beach as city basks in sun
Hundreds have flocked to the city’s green spaces and beach to enjoy the weather
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th May 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 16:15 BST
Edinburgh is basking in sunshine and warm temperatures, with hundreds having been spotted making the most of the summery weather.
Temperatures have already reached 17C today and are set to rise to 18C later this evening. Many in the city have been out and about soaking up the stunning weather, with hundreds having rolled out the picnic blankets at the city’s best sunny spots, including The Meadows and Portobello beach.
