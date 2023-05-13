News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Hundreds flock to The Meadows and Portobello beach as city basks in sun

Hundreds have flocked to the city’s green spaces and beach to enjoy the weather

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th May 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 16:15 BST

Edinburgh is basking in sunshine and warm temperatures, with hundreds having been spotted making the most of the summery weather.

Temperatures have already reached 17C today and are set to rise to 18C later this evening. Many in the city have been out and about soaking up the stunning weather, with hundreds having rolled out the picnic blankets at the city’s best sunny spots, including The Meadows and Portobello beach.

Hundreds of people flocked to The Meadows to sunbathe with friends after temperatures reached 17 degrees.

1. Soaking up the sun

Hundreds of people flocked to The Meadows to sunbathe with friends after temperatures reached 17 degrees. Photo: Edinburgh News

People and their pups were seen paddling in the sea at Portobello as they tried to cool off during their day at the beach.

2. Taking a dip

People and their pups were seen paddling in the sea at Portobello as they tried to cool off during their day at the beach. Photo: Edinburgh News

Students took a break from studying and sat out in George Square to get some vitamin D and enjoy the warmer temperatures.

3. Green spaces

Students took a break from studying and sat out in George Square to get some vitamin D and enjoy the warmer temperatures. Photo: Edinburgh News

Hundreds enjoyed the sand, sea and blue skies while out at Portobello beach on Saturday.

4. Beach day

Hundreds enjoyed the sand, sea and blue skies while out at Portobello beach on Saturday. Photo: Edinburgh News

