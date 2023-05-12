News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: The 15 best places to be on a sunny day in Edinburgh, according to our readers

Temperatures are expected to soar this weekend in Edinburgh

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th May 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:50 BST

With the temperature expected to reach 18C in Edinburgh tomorrow, we asked our readers for the best places to be in Edinburgh on a sunny day.

And they didn’t disappoint, with lots of great recommendations of Capital spots to enjoy the sunshine, including Calton Hill, Arthur’s Seat, Princes Street Gardens, Cramond and of course the ‘Costa Del Porty’ - Portobello Beach. Readers also like to enjoy a pint in the sun with many beer garden suggestions offered.

This city centre spot is a very popular place with our readers for enjoying the sun. Nick Taylor said: "Meadows wi a cairry oot. But dinnae let the polis catch ye."

1. The Meadows

This city centre spot is a very popular place with our readers for enjoying the sun. Nick Taylor said: "Meadows wi a cairry oot. But dinnae let the polis catch ye." Photo: Ian Rutherford

Princes Street Gardens is a popular place to enjoy the sun. With many of our readers, including Linda Lennen, Charley Robertson and Allen Sives recommending you catch the rays here. Catherine McLaughlin said: "Sat on the grass in Princes Gardens watching the world go by." Fareed Rumjaun added: "Princes Street Gardesn with a few cans."

2. Princes Street Gardens

Princes Street Gardens is a popular place to enjoy the sun. With many of our readers, including Linda Lennen, Charley Robertson and Allen Sives recommending you catch the rays here. Catherine McLaughlin said: "Sat on the grass in Princes Gardens watching the world go by." Fareed Rumjaun added: "Princes Street Gardesn with a few cans." Photo: David Graham/ Getty

Perhaps the most popular Edinburgh spot to enjoy the sun with our readers is Portobello Beach, with dozens of people recommending it. Terry McKay said: "The Esplanade Portobello sitting outside with a Tennents or Pink Gin."

3. Portobello Beach

Perhaps the most popular Edinburgh spot to enjoy the sun with our readers is Portobello Beach, with dozens of people recommending it. Terry McKay said: "The Esplanade Portobello sitting outside with a Tennents or Pink Gin." Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Another very popular spot to enjoy the sun in Edinburgh was Arthur's Seat. Troy Downey said: "I have been there on a sunny day. BEAUTIFUL." Mark Slavin added: "Get to the summit and blow away the cobwebs enjoy the views then pick a soft spot on the way down and get a suntan!" And Dave Shields said: "Sitting on the top of Arthur's Seat looking across the city on a lovely sunny day with a few ice cold ciders."

4. Arthur's Seat

Another very popular spot to enjoy the sun in Edinburgh was Arthur's Seat. Troy Downey said: "I have been there on a sunny day. BEAUTIFUL." Mark Slavin added: "Get to the summit and blow away the cobwebs enjoy the views then pick a soft spot on the way down and get a suntan!" And Dave Shields said: "Sitting on the top of Arthur's Seat looking across the city on a lovely sunny day with a few ice cold ciders." Photo: Joe Dunckley/ Getty

