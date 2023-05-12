And they didn’t disappoint, with lots of great recommendations of Capital spots to enjoy the sunshine, including Calton Hill, Arthur’s Seat, Princes Street Gardens, Cramond and of course the ‘Costa Del Porty’ - Portobello Beach. Readers also like to enjoy a pint in the sun with many beer garden suggestions offered.
1. The Meadows
This city centre spot is a very popular place with our readers for enjoying the sun. Nick Taylor said: "Meadows wi a cairry oot. But dinnae let the polis catch ye." Photo: Ian Rutherford
2. Princes Street Gardens
Princes Street Gardens is a popular place to enjoy the sun. With many of our readers, including Linda Lennen, Charley Robertson and Allen Sives recommending you catch the rays here. Catherine McLaughlin said: "Sat on the grass in Princes Gardens watching the world go by." Fareed Rumjaun added: "Princes Street Gardesn with a few cans." Photo: David Graham/ Getty
3. Portobello Beach
Perhaps the most popular Edinburgh spot to enjoy the sun with our readers is Portobello Beach, with dozens of people recommending it. Terry McKay said: "The Esplanade Portobello sitting outside with a Tennents or Pink Gin." Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
4. Arthur's Seat
Another very popular spot to enjoy the sun in Edinburgh was Arthur's Seat. Troy Downey said: "I have been there on a sunny day. BEAUTIFUL." Mark Slavin added: "Get to the summit and blow away the cobwebs enjoy the views then pick a soft spot on the way down and get a suntan!" And Dave Shields said: "Sitting on the top of Arthur's Seat looking across the city on a lovely sunny day with a few ice cold ciders." Photo: Joe Dunckley/ Getty