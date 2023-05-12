4 . Arthur's Seat

Another very popular spot to enjoy the sun in Edinburgh was Arthur's Seat. Troy Downey said: "I have been there on a sunny day. BEAUTIFUL." Mark Slavin added: "Get to the summit and blow away the cobwebs enjoy the views then pick a soft spot on the way down and get a suntan!" And Dave Shields said: "Sitting on the top of Arthur's Seat looking across the city on a lovely sunny day with a few ice cold ciders." Photo: Joe Dunckley/ Getty