The St James Quarter has said that the major leaks occurred in areas that are still under construction after the flooding.

A spokesperson for St James Quarter, said: "Due to the severe weather in Edinburgh parts of the St James Quarter Galleria were cordoned off for safety reasons.

"St James Quarter has been built to fully integrate with the city's streetscape and is not an enclosed building.

Edinburgh weather: St James Quarter flood damage 'mainly caused' in areas still under construction

"Whilst St James Quarter has been designed as a naturally ventilated environment and allows some rain to come into the galleria, the extent of water ingress in two sections was mainly caused by severe rainfall testing areas within the second phase of opening which are still under construction."

The Capital was hit on Sunday evening with storms and flash flooding as business closed their doors and transport ground to a halt.

The Met Office has warned that Monday will see more heavy rain across Edinburgh and the Lothians as the flood warning stays in place.

There will be scattered showers throughout the morning, and it will get heavier in the afternoon around 1pm until 4pm.

Despite this, it will not be cold, with temperatures staying around the 16C mark.

Traffic Scotland has asked drivers to take care if they are travelling today due to the continued threat of more flooding, as well as the existing water damage to roads.

