In an early morning tweet, Traffic Scotland wrote: “Drivers in Edinburgh are advised to use caution due to surface water affecting driving conditions. has been cleared.”

They reiterated the same warning for West Lothian and Fife.

Edinburgh weather: Warnings for drivers remain in place as more rain predicted for the Capital. Picture credit: Jannica Honey

The area was hit hard on Sunday evening with storms, heavy rain fall and flash floods.

Areas including Stockbridge, Princes Street and Comley Bank turned into rivers, as businesses up and down the city closed their doors due to leaking and flooding.

The newly opened St James Quarter was filmed with extreme leaking from the roof, with images of shops mopping up flood water hitting social media.

The Met Office has warned that flood warnings are still in place and rain is due to fall again on Monday from midday onwards.

Heavy rain is expected between 1pm and 2pm and then again at around 4pm.

