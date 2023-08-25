Thunderstorms and heavy rain are on their way according to the Met Office

Edinburgh and the Lothians will be battered by heavy showers and thunderstorms for hours today which the Met Office says may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 3pm today with storms and wet weather also affecting East Lothian, Midlothian, Fife and the Scottish Borders. The warning is in place until 9am tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national weather service is urging people to be extra careful when travelling, advising the public that driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. It added there may also be delays to some train services.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to develop through Friday afternoon, and although easing for a time mid evening, are likely to become more widespread overnight.”