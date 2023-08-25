Edinburgh weather: Thunderstorms set to strike the capital this afternoon with Met Office issuing yellow weather warning
Edinburgh and the Lothians will be battered by heavy showers and thunderstorms for hours today which the Met Office says may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 3pm today with storms and wet weather also affecting East Lothian, Midlothian, Fife and the Scottish Borders. The warning is in place until 9am tomorrow.
The national weather service is urging people to be extra careful when travelling, advising the public that driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. It added there may also be delays to some train services.
The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to develop through Friday afternoon, and although easing for a time mid evening, are likely to become more widespread overnight.”
It added: “The showers will be slow moving in places leading to hourly rainfall accumulations of 10-20 mm with the chance of 30 to 40 mm in a few hours. Lightning will be an additional hazard.”