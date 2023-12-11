Heavy rain is set to batter the east coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A flood alert has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians with warnings that the weather may lead to flooding of roads and properties.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) issued a flood alert across Edinburgh and the Lothians, as well as Fife and the Scottish Borders warning that heavy rainfall could cause widespread disruption. A yellow weather warning for rain has also been issued by the Met Office for East Lothian, as downpours are forecast to hit the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

It comes after storms Elin and Fergus battered parts of the UK over the weekend.

Flood alert in place for Edinburgh

SEPA said on their website: “Heavy showers or longer spells of rain on Tuesday through into early on Wednesday, could lead to localised flooding from rivers and surface water. The highest risk is in eastern areas. Any impacts are most likely to include localised flooding to low-lying land and roads but localised property flooding is also possible.”

The Met Office website said flooding of ‘a few homes and businesses is possible’, spray and flooding on roads will probably making journey times longer and bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.