The club claims it will be the UK's first club-owned hotel in stadium grounds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new hotel which is set to open at Heart of Midlothian’s Tyncastle Park next year will be ‘the only hotel of its kind’, bosses have said.

The Tynecastle Park Hotel will be located in the main stand at the iconic Gorgie park, making it the UK’s first club-owned and operated hotel inside a football stadium. Set to open in early 2024, the four star hotel on the second floor of the stadium will provide ‘one of a kind’ matchday experiences and guest stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But bosses at the 150-year-old club say it’s not only one for football fans. The unique hotel will also aim to attract international visitors, guests from around the UK and business travellers.

A suite at Tynecastle Park Hotel

The 25-bedroom hotel has now opened for bookings and offers a choice of individually styled guest rooms, including family, executive and accessible rooms along with a club lounge and a choice of six new dedicated meeting, conference and event spaces. To mark the countdown to opening, the hotel is offering dinner, bed and breakfast from £150 per room per night, based on two people sharing. Limited guest parking will also be available.

Ann Budge, from Tynecastle Park Hotel and Heart of Midlothian Football Club, said: “Tynecastle Park is set to offer a truly unique hotel experience in our iconic Tynecastle Park Stadium – the home of Heart of Midlothian Football Club. Owned and operated entirely by the club, the hotel is Hearts’ newest and boldest venture. It’s also the only hotel of its kind found anywhere in the UK.

“As part of our ambitious growth plans both on and off the pitch, our in-house hospitality team will take full responsibility for running the hotel and providing one-of-a-kind matchday experience and guest stays. The hotel rooms and additional conference and events space will offer the club an ideal opportunity to host even more events at Tynecastle while appealing to the millions of visitors that Edinburgh attracts each year as the UK’s second most visited city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25 guest rooms will include en-suite shower rooms with marble finish, monsoon showers and emperor-size beds. Selected guest rooms will use the latest technology to provide guests with the option of a live view of the pitch or city skyline on HD plasma screens.

The award-winning Skyline Restaurant which sits on the top floor of the main stand will be open seven days a week offering overnight guests and non-residents a selection of Scottish seasonal menus.

Ms Budge said: “As well as our vast supporter base both in the local area and from further afield, we hope to attract international visitors and guests from around the UK looking for high quality, contemporary accommodation as part of an Edinburgh city break. It’s not just a hotel for football fans. Tynecastle Park Hotel is ideally positioned within a few minutes of the city centre, Murrayfield Stadium and the Edinburgh tram line. Also located on the right side of the city for Edinburgh Airport, this will be a perfect location for all types of visitors, including business travellers.”