Storms Dudley and Eunice will sweep into Scotland bringing gales of up to 90mph, and potentially snow, between Wednesday and Friday.

An amber warning for wind will be in place from 6pm on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday.

During this time, the Met Office expects “very strong and disruptive winds” to hit Edinburgh and the Lothians, Glasgow and the rest of the Central Belt.

Inland wind speeds could reach 70-80 mph in places, while gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills.

The weather service have warned that “injuries and danger to life” are likely in coastal areas, and have advised the public to stay inside as much as possible.

There is also a chance of fallen trees and damage to buildings caused by the strong gales.

The Met Office have warned that trees and power lines could be brought down by gale-force winds. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

They also expect road, rail, air and ferry services to be affected by the storms, and have said there is “a good chance” of power cuts and the loss of mobile phone signals.

A yellow warning for wind has also been issued on Friday, which will cover Edinburgh, the Lothians, the Borders and Strathclyde. This alert will last from 12am until 9pm on Friday.

While most areas under the warning will see heavy rain, the Met Office said there is potential for snow and blizzard conditions in some parts of Scotland.

