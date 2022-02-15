Edinburgh weather: Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice will hit the Capital, ushering in gale force winds and snow
The Met Office has warned that very strong winds could cause disruption and danger to life in Edinburgh and the Lothians, as two storms are forecast in over a three day period.
Storms Dudley and Eunice will sweep into Scotland bringing gales of up to 90mph, and potentially snow, between Wednesday and Friday.
An amber warning for wind will be in place from 6pm on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday.
During this time, the Met Office expects “very strong and disruptive winds” to hit Edinburgh and the Lothians, Glasgow and the rest of the Central Belt.
Inland wind speeds could reach 70-80 mph in places, while gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills.
The weather service have warned that “injuries and danger to life” are likely in coastal areas, and have advised the public to stay inside as much as possible.
There is also a chance of fallen trees and damage to buildings caused by the strong gales.
They also expect road, rail, air and ferry services to be affected by the storms, and have said there is “a good chance” of power cuts and the loss of mobile phone signals.
A yellow warning for wind has also been issued on Friday, which will cover Edinburgh, the Lothians, the Borders and Strathclyde. This alert will last from 12am until 9pm on Friday.
While most areas under the warning will see heavy rain, the Met Office said there is potential for snow and blizzard conditions in some parts of Scotland.