The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for wind, which will be in place from 6pm on Wednesday, February 16 to 6pm on Thursday, February 17.

It covers the entirety of Scotland, excluding Shetland.

Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Central Belt have been told to brace for 60-70mph gusts, which could damage buildings and bring down trees already weakened by Storms Arwen, Barra, Malik and Corrie in the last three months.

The yellow Met Office warning states: “There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris”.

Widespread travel disruption by road, rail, sea and air is likely, and power cuts and the loss of mobile phone signals are also possible.

Dan Stroud of the Met Office said :”This event is being powered by a pulse of very strong winds in the jet stream.

Strong winds will batter the Capital on Wednesday and Thursday, as Storm Dudley arrives in Scotland.

“Unfortunately, it exits the jet stream just over the north west of Scotland, leading to widespread gales – if not severe gales – across the west of Scotland.

“This is coming hard on the heels of Storms Malik and Corrie so some places will still be mopping up after them.

“It also appears that another storm may be coming behind it, so a very disturbed week lies in store, I’m afraid.”

While the wind is forecast to die down after Thursday evening, the Met Office have predicted that heavy sleet and snow will fall in Edinburgh on Friday.

