Hundreds flock to The Meadows in Edinburgh as April brings mini heatwave to the city

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 16:35 BST

It’s said that April showers bring May flowers, but there wasn’t a rain cloud in the sky as Edinburgh welcomed a new month today.

The Met Office predicted that April 1 would see a mini heatwave hit the capital, and it turns out it wasn’t an April Fools joke. Hundreds were spotted having picnics and sunbathing in and around The Meadows as temperatures climbed to around 16 degrees.

And the good weather is set to continue into next week, with Edinburgh to be treated to ‘plenty of sunshine’ over the next seven days, according to forecasters.

Take a look through our gallery to see sunny snaps of locals and visitors soaking up the sun in Edinburgh.

Hundreds were spotted enjoying the sun in The Meadows on Tuesday.

1. Spring has sprung

Hundreds were spotted enjoying the sun in The Meadows on Tuesday. | National World

Students took a well-deserved break from studying and swapped the library for a breath of fresh air in George Square.

2. Getting outside

Students took a well-deserved break from studying and swapped the library for a breath of fresh air in George Square. | National World

April may be known for bringing spring showers, but this year the new month has brought a mini heatwave.

3. What April showers?

April may be known for bringing spring showers, but this year the new month has brought a mini heatwave. | National World

Many enjoyed a picnic or coffee break in The Meadows and took in the beautiful view of Arthur's Seat.

4. Sunny views

Many enjoyed a picnic or coffee break in The Meadows and took in the beautiful view of Arthur's Seat. | National World

