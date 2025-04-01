The Met Office predicted that April 1 would see a mini heatwave hit the capital, and it turns out it wasn’t an April Fools joke. Hundreds were spotted having picnics and sunbathing in and around The Meadows as temperatures climbed to around 16 degrees.
And the good weather is set to continue into next week, with Edinburgh to be treated to ‘plenty of sunshine’ over the next seven days, according to forecasters.
Take a look through our gallery to see sunny snaps of locals and visitors soaking up the sun in Edinburgh.
