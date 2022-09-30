Hurricane Ian: Edinburgh weather forecast as Met Office weather warning in place for Scotland
Here is an hour-by-hour weather forecast for Edinburgh,
A spell of strong winds and heavy rain arrived in Edinburgh on Friday morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with gusts reaching up to 52 mph.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, which covers West Lothian and other areas in Scotland. However, this will end at 2pm today as the adverse weather is set to die down over the afternoon and evening.
According to the weather forecaster, the Northern Lights may be visible in Scotland on Friday night, but this depends on conditions being clear.
By Saturday morning, Edinburgh will be dry but cloudy, with intervals of sun. However, heavy rain showers are forecast to hit in the afternoon.
Sunday is looking a little more settled, before rainy conditions arrive in Scotland from Monday onwards.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Friday, September 30
13:00 – Heavy rain – 13C
14:00 – Heavy rain – 14C
15:00 – Heavy rain – 14C
16:00 – Sunny intervals – 14C
17:00 – Sunny – 14C
18:00 – Sunny – 13C
19:00 – Clear night – 12C
20:00 – Clear night – 12C
21:00 – Clear night – 11C
22:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C
23:00 – Cloudy – 11C
Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, October 1
00:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C
01:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C
02:00 – Clear night – 10C
03:00 – Clear night – 10C
04:00 – Light rain shower – 10C
05:00 – Light rain shower- 10C
06:00 – Clear night – 10C
07:00 – Partly cloudy – 10C
08:00 – Sunny – 10C
09:00 – Sunny – 11C
10:00 – Sunny intervals – 11C
11:00 – Sunny intervals – 12C
12:00 – Light rain shower – 12C
13:00 – Sunny intervals – 13C
14:00 – Sunny intervals – 13C
15:00 – Heavy rain shower – 13C
16:00 – Heavy rain shower – 13C
17:00 – Light rain shower – 12C
18:00 – Sunny – 12C
19:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C
20:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C
21:00 – Clear night – 11C
22:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C
23:00 – Partly cloudy – 10C