A spell of strong winds and heavy rain arrived in Edinburgh on Friday morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with gusts reaching up to 52 mph.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, which covers West Lothian and other areas in Scotland. However, this will end at 2pm today as the adverse weather is set to die down over the afternoon and evening.

According to the weather forecaster, the Northern Lights may be visible in Scotland on Friday night, but this depends on conditions being clear.

By Saturday morning, Edinburgh will be dry but cloudy, with intervals of sun. However, heavy rain showers are forecast to hit in the afternoon.

Sunday is looking a little more settled, before rainy conditions arrive in Scotland from Monday onwards.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Friday, September 30

13:00 – Heavy rain – 13C

14:00 – Heavy rain – 14C

15:00 – Heavy rain – 14C

16:00 – Sunny intervals – 14C

17:00 – Sunny – 14C

18:00 – Sunny – 13C

19:00 – Clear night – 12C

20:00 – Clear night – 12C

21:00 – Clear night – 11C

22:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C

23:00 – Cloudy – 11C

Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, October 1

00:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C

01:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C

02:00 – Clear night – 10C

03:00 – Clear night – 10C

04:00 – Light rain shower – 10C

05:00 – Light rain shower- 10C

06:00 – Clear night – 10C

07:00 – Partly cloudy – 10C

08:00 – Sunny – 10C

09:00 – Sunny – 11C

10:00 – Sunny intervals – 11C

11:00 – Sunny intervals – 12C

12:00 – Light rain shower – 12C

13:00 – Sunny intervals – 13C

14:00 – Sunny intervals – 13C

15:00 – Heavy rain shower – 13C

16:00 – Heavy rain shower – 13C

17:00 – Light rain shower – 12C

18:00 – Sunny – 12C

19:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C

20:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C

21:00 – Clear night – 11C

22:00 – Partly cloudy – 11C

