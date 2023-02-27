The Aurora Borealis was visible in Scotland on Sunday night, and may reappear in skies above Edinburgh and the Lothians on Monday night, February 27.

While many locals were amazed by the colourful display, others shared their disappointment about missing the elusive natural light show. However, according to the Met Office, the public may have another chance to glimpse the elusive light show. On Twitter, the weather forecaster wrote: “There's another chance to see the #Aurora tonight”. Here is everything you need to know about spotting the Northern Lights in Edinburgh tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where to see the Northern Lights near Edinburgh?

The Northern Lights may be visible in skies above Edinburgh and the Lothians on Monday night. (Photo credit: Craig Timmins)

Getting out of the city and away from light pollution is ideal for spotting the Northern Lights. However, there are still some great locations within the centre of Edinburgh to watch the display, such as Arthur’s Seat, Calton Hill and Blackford Hill.

Just a short drive from the Capital are the Lammermuir Hills, near Haddington in East Lothian, and the Pentlands, which are both good vantage points. Other great spots in Midlothian and East Lothian include Gladhouse Reservoir, Aberlady Nature Reserve and Newbattle Abbey College. If you’re willing to drive further afield, one of the best locations to spot the Northern Lights in Scotland is Galloway Forest Park. The park, which is a two hour drive away from the Capital, is the only ‘dark sky park’ in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the Aurora Borealis be visible?

The best time to spot the Northern Lights is when the sky is at its darkest, in clear conditions. For the best chance of a sighting, look during the hours of 10pm to 2am. However, auroras can happen at any time – an app like AuroraWatchUK can notify you when there is a spike in geomagnetic activity.

What are the Northern Lights?