Edinburgh residents may have another chance at spotting the Northern Lights, as the natural light show is set to be visible in Scottish skies this weekend.

The Met Office has said the Aurora Borealis may be visible over Scotland over the coming days. The weather forecaster wrote: “Geomagnetic activity is forecast to be at Unsettled to Active levels with a chance of minor geomagnetic storm intervals. Solar winds will be at mostly Strong levels. The auroral oval will be enhanced at times over coming days with aurora possibly visible across Scotland and similar geomagnetic latitudes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rare display was seen in skies above Edinburgh and the Lothians less than a week ago, on Sunday, February 26. Here is everything you need to know if you want to spot the Northern Lights above Edinburgh.

The Northern Lights might be visible in Edinburgh and the Lothians in the coming days.

Can I see the Northern Lights in Edinburgh tonight?

You may be able to see the Northern Lights in Edinburgh tonight. The Met Office has said it is “possible” the Aurora Borealis will be visible across Scotland over the next few days. However, the conditions have to be right – you need a dark night with a clear sky, and as little light pollution as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is best to spot the Northern Lights?

The Aurora Borealis is most visible when the sky is at its darkest, usually between 11pm and 2am. However, auroras can happen at any time, so apps like AuroraWatchUK can notify you when there is a spike in geomagnetic activity.

Where to see the Northern Lights near Edinburgh?

There are plenty of places near the Capital where you can watch the Aurora Borealis. While it is best to get out of the city and away from the light pollution, the colourful lights have been spotted from Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other great spots within a short drive of Edinburgh include the Lammermuir Hills, the Pentlands, Blackford Hill, Gladhouse Reservoir, Aberlady Nature Reserve and Newbattle Abbey College. If you’re willing to drive a bit further, Galloway Forest Park, which is a two hour drive from the Capital, is one of the best places to spot auroras in Scotland.

What causes the Northern Lights?