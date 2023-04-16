News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crash: Man rushed to Edinburgh hospital after being seriously injured in crash

The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

By Jolene Campbell
Published 16th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST

Road policing officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a crash in West Lothian.

The incident happened on the B7008 near Harburn Golf Club, West Calder, around 5.50pm on Saturday, 15 April. The collision involved a single vehicle, a black Audi TT car.

The 31-year-old male driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries. The road was closed for around six hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our investigation into this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the car on the road before the crash or who may have dashcam footage. “If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 2934 of 15 April.”

Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footagePolice have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage
