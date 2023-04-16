The 31-year-old male driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries. The road was closed for around six hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our investigation into this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the car on the road before the crash or who may have dashcam footage. “If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 2934 of 15 April.”